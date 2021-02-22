https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/covid-deaths-risen-25-since-biden-took-office-psaki-blames-trump-lies-vaccine-plan-video/

What happened to Joe Biden’s plan to “crush the virus”?

Covid deaths have risen 25% since Joe Biden took office a month ago.

100,000 Americans have died of Covid since Biden was sworn in – using liberal logic, Joe Biden is responsible for the deaths of 100,000 Americans.

On Monday Psaki was asked “if more could have been done” in the last month from the White House on Covid.

Psaki blamed Trump and lied about vaccines.

“We inherited a circumstance where there were not enough vaccines ordered… Our focus is on building out of the hole we inherited,” she said.

WATCH:

.@PressSec: “Our focus is on building out of the hole that we inherited and ensuring that we are taking every step necessary, every step possible to reach people in their communities.” pic.twitter.com/nPjcTrHCxp — The Hill (@thehill) February 22, 2021

If it wasn’t for President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” we wouldn’t even have a Covid vaccine yet.

The Biden Admin inherited Trump’s vaccination program already meeting their target of 100 million shots in 100 days.

