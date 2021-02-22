https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/cpac-pulls-speaker-after-anti-semitic-posts-surface?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference have disinvited a guest set to speak at the event this week after anti-Semitic and conspiracy-theory tweets resurfaced Monday.

The scheduled speaker, Young Pharoah, a hip-hop artist and self-proclaimed philosopher, was removed from the four-day event, whose theme is “America Uncanceled,” after Media Matters, a media watchdog site, compiled many of the rapper’s tweets, which some with anti-semitic themes and conspiracy theories.

“There is no historical or scientific evidence proving the existence of jews or Judaism … It’s all a complete lie,” Pharoah said in one tweet.

CPAC officials said the rapper was removed from the speakers list upon learning about his views and Twitter history but did not mention his name specifically.

“We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization,” they said. “The individual will not be participating in our conference.”

Pharoah also tweeted of the Covid-19 tests, “Dear black people, we have extraterrestrial DNA connecting and confirming our ancestral descent. The Covid test and vaccines alter your DNA with nanotech. This will destroy your true power as well as transfer ownership of your body to a foreign entity. You’ve been warned.”

He tweeted after the announcement that he was disinvited: “THIS IS #CENSORSHIP AT ITS BEST! ALL BECAUSE I SAID ‘I DO NOT BELIEVE IN THE VALIDITY OF #JUDAISM AND AM WILLING TO PLACE $50,000 ON MY SELF TO DEBATE THE TOP #JEWISH RABBI’ NOW IM NO LONGER INVITED TO @CPAC_TV #RACIST , #DICTATORSHIP , #YOUNGPHARAOH.”

