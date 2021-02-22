https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/data-shows-wind-power-failure-chief-cause-massive-texas-power-shortage/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) — A historic winter storm and cold blast caused chaos in Texas last week.

Power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas early on Monday morning and lasted for days. This meant hundreds of thousands of Texans are without electricity for short periods of time. Temperatures fell into the teens near Dallas and 20s around Houston.

According to reports nearly half of the wind energy is down in West Texas after the turbines froze.

