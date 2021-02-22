http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PIOdT98MQMc/

Okay, this is a weird one. Saturday was a big day for NFL legend Deion Sanders. It was his first game as head coach at Jackson State.

Not only that, Sanders and his team ended up winning the game 53-0 over NAIA program Edward Waters.

So, you would think that after the game Sanders would be thrilled and eager to talk to the media. Instead, the former Cowboy said he had “mixed emotions” because his personal belongings had been stolen from the coaches’ office during the game.

“For one, the kids played really well,” Sanders said during his postgame news conference. “But while the game was going on, someone came in and stole every darn thing I have in the coaches’ office. Credit cards, wallet, watches. Thank god I had on my necklaces.”

Jackson State then sprung into action. Shortly after Sanders’ statement, the school announced that the missing items had been “misplaced and found.”

However, Sanders disputed the school’s claim in a series of tweets. Claiming that one of his assistants had actually witnessed the theft.

Naw it was stolen but they got it back. It was stolen out my personal bag in my office and My assistant caught the gentleman in the process of stealing it but she was alone. No Miscommunication my man at all https://t.co/foXTKwqsQC — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 22, 2021

Whomever putting out the lie that my belongings wasn’t stolen is LYING. My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office. We have retrieved them since being reported. My Staff member witnessed the crime. #Truth — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 22, 2021

Jackson State Athletic Director Ashley Robinson later put out a statement that seemed to corroborate Sanders’ statement of events:

Immediately following our win today, several items belonging to Coach Prime were taken from the locker room. Those items were quickly recovered and returned. While we consider this an isolated incident, we are thoroughly reviewing security protocols to ensure this does not happen again. However, we refuse to let this dampen the victory for our JSU Tigers, who have worked hard for this moment.

So there you have it.

Jackson State will begin Southwest Athletic Conference play on Saturday when they face Mississippi Valley State. Presumably, “Coach Prime” will have his personal effects under close observation.

