We already knew Democrats didn’t care if small businesses survive, but hearing it out loud? Wow.

Watch this:

‘We don’t want small businesses that would be forced under.’

Really, dude?

Pretty sure raising the minimum wage to $15 would destroy most small businesses in America so did Ro just admit they don’t care about small businesses in general? We think so.

Seriously.

Just play this over and over and over again.

Ro tried to backpedal and make his case on Twitter:

Literally just more BS talking points.

Maybe because the federal government should really just get out of the way if they want to help small businesses?

Just spitballin’.

In other words, ‘PLEASE DON’T DRAG ME FOR SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD.’

Too late.

Pretty much.

***

