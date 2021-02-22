https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/democrat-florida-official-refuses-lower-flags-honor-conservative-icon-rush-limbaugh-despite-gov-desantis-order/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) ordered flags at half-staff to honor the late conservative icon and radio host Rush Limbaugh.

However, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat, is refusing to lower flags despite the Governor’s order.

“Lowering to half-staff the flag of the United States of America is a sacred honor that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots. It is not a partisan political tool. Therefore, I will notify all state offices under my direction to disregard the Governor’s forthcoming order to lower flags for Mr. Limbaugh – because we will not celebrate hate speech, bigotry, and division. Lowering the flag should always reflect unity, not division, and raising our standards, not lowering them. Our flags will remain flying high to celebrate the American values of diversity, inclusion, and respect for all,” Fried said.

I will not lower the flags at my Department’s state offices for Rush Limbaugh. Lowering our flag should reflect unity, not division — and raising our standards, not lowering them. https://t.co/HqtzeoUHkr — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 22, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING: Supreme Court Refuses to Review Pennsylvania Election Cases – Alito, Gorsuch and Thomas Dissent

Florida GOP State Rep. Anthony Sabatini said the Florida Legislature should immediately convene in an emergency session and pass a law creating a uniform Flag policy and rid Commissioner

Nikki Fried of this authority—which is a gross abuse of power

I believe the Florida Legislature should immediately convene in an emergency session and pass a law creating a uniform Flag policy and rid Commissioner @nikkifried of this authority—which is a gross abuse of powerhttps://t.co/mhnr2RUegf — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) February 22, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

