OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:47 AM PT – Monday, February 22, 2021

Republican lawmakers are speaking out against Democrat efforts to save blue states from debt with billion of dollars from the COVID-19 relief bill.

On Sunday, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) made it clear the left would not green-light a bill lacking state and local aid. Maloney wants to bail out debt ridden states like New York, which experts project to have a $13 billion deficit over the next four years.

Several Republicans have denounced the move, including Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). He said, “to bail out these blue states makes no sense.” Regardless, Maloney doubts the bill will pass without the provision.

“We are deeply in debt in both the city and the state, and this relief package will help the localities and the city states and tribes and territories across our nation,” stated the New York lawmaker. “And if you come to the Democrats with a package that leaves out cities and states and localities and people…you’re not going very far.”

Happening now: Joining with elected officials to applaud the $70B in federal aid for NYS via @POTUS’s American Rescue Plan. Our city & state were the epicenter of the #COVID19 crisis. We need relief NOW. https://t.co/Gk8ldgekFj — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) February 20, 2021

The GOP has frequently criticized Democrats for attempting to use the relief package to bail out Democrat states. Meanwhile, House lawmakers are set to vote on the COVID-19 relief bill this week.

