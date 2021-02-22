https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/02/22/despite-successful-vaccine-rollout-jen-psaki-threatens-months-and-months-of-sacrifice-and-suffering-n331176
About The Author
Related Posts
Wave Of White House Officials Resign Following Capitol Riots
January 7, 2021
Unhinged Presidential Historian Tries a First Amendment Dunk on Trump, It Doesn't Go Well at All
December 10, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy