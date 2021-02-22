https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dick-morris-packing-the-court-intimidation-justices/2021/02/22/id/1011090

Former presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax TV on Monday the Supreme Court has been so intimidated by Democrats’ threats of adding justices, it is ruling to preserve its own prestige.

Morris’ comments came after the Supreme Court chose not to hear several cases involving the administration of election rules, particularly a case out of Pennsylvania in which state legislators said their authority expressly granted in the U.S. Constitution was usurped by state executive branch officials.

“The Supreme Court has been intimidated by [President Joe] Biden and by the Democratic Party,” Morris told “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“I think that they floated the idea of ‘court packing’ during the election,” Morris continued, “the whole point was to get the Supreme Court neutered and out of the way so that they could do whatever they were going to do in 2020. And that process of intimidating the court, by threatening to pack it, or rotate the judges, or appoint other justices to the court, or have an age limit.

“This is all a device by the Democrats to neuter and intimidate the Supreme Court. And that’s why you have an unbroken series of anti-Trump rulings, including the important one today which was to deny certiorari on the Pennsylvania case.”

Justice Clarence Thomas criticized his fellow justices in a dissent.

“The decision to leave election law hidden beneath a shroud of doubt is baffling,” he wrote.

Thomas was joined by fellow justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, but opposed by the court’s three liberal justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, and Chief Justice John Roberts.

“The Constitution says that the state legislatures shall set the rules, the legislature did, the [Pennsylvania] secretary of state violated them, they carried out the secretary of state’s orders, congressmen sued, and they won’t take the case,” Morris said. “This is a court that is in terror of being packed.”

