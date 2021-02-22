https://babylonbee.com/news/disney-warns-viewers-that-the-muppet-show-was-made-in-a-different-era-when-creativity-was-more-culturally-acceptable/

Disney Warns Viewers That The Muppet Show Is From A Different Era When Comedy Was Culturally Acceptable

BURBANK, CA—Disney has placed an offensive content warning in front of The Muppet Show, warning viewers that the program was made in a different era, when comedy was still culturally acceptable.

“This show was made during a different era, when comedy was more culturally acceptable,” reads the warning displayed on the Disney+ page for the show. “It does not reflect our modern values.” Viewers that then proceed to watch the program will find the show is interrupted with a pop-up every five minutes that reads, “It looks like you are still watching a problematic show that contains actual humor. Would you like to do better?”

Disney defended the warning, saying that viewers encountering creative jokes and humor on a modern Disney streaming service might find the experience jarring.

“We just wanted to give our viewers a heads-up that the show contains jokes, comedy, laughter, and free speech,” said a Disney spokesperson. “It feels very dated nowadays, since the show is packed full of problematic things like jokes, innovation, and quality. It’s like, come on, people, this is 2021, not the Dark Ages!”

The Mandalorian is also going to receive a warning, since old episodes of the show featured a free-thinking woman, while Jake and the Never Land Pirates will receive a content warning that the show promotes toxic masculinity and piracy.