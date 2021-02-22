https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-response-from-merrick-garland/
About The Author
Related Posts
Crazy pics from Texas deep freeze…
February 18, 2021
First of Its Kind Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google and Facebook…
January 31, 2021
Analyzing Trump’s Impeachment Response — Hot Take
February 3, 2021
Half of House republicans commit to removing Liz Cheney…
January 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy