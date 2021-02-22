https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603429605db3705aa0ab19c7
44 pounds of cocaine-soaked cereal traveling from South America to Hong Kong was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection from Port of Cincinnati. …
Highlights Department of Justice data indicates that there is no national police strike or slowdown. There are, however, problems in…
Amazon has removed the bestselling book “When Harry Became Sally: Responding To The Transgender Moment” from its online store on Sunday, the book’s author……
A 2-year-old boy was punched in the face by a panhandler on a Manhattan subway train, yet another violent incident plaguing the city transit system….
A river in Israel has turned blood red, according to reports, about which the Bible warns, but before the End Times proponents get too excited it should be noted that officials have provided a rather …