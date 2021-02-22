https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/dominion-sues-mypillows-mike-lindell-1-3-billion-stolen-election-claims/

(CNBC) — Dominion Voting Systems sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Monday, accusing the staunch ally of former President Donald Trump of pushing false conspiracies about the 2020 election “because the lie sells pillows.”

The $1.3 billion defamation suit says Lindell knew his repeated claims about the election being “stolen” were not backed by evidence, but kept at it anyway to spur Trump’s supporters to buy MyPillow products.

“MyPillow’s defamatory marketing campaign—with promo codes like ‘FightforTrump,’ ’45,’ ‘Proof,’ and ‘QAnon’—has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40% and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases,” Dominion’s lawsuit says.

