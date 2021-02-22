https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539822-dominion-targets-mypillows-mike-lindell-with-13b-defamation-suit

Dominion Voting Systems is suing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President TrumpDonald TrumpFormer Florida officer arrested after live streaming from inside US Capitol during breach, FBI says Schumer says he’s working to find votes to confirm Biden’s OMB pick Pence declined invitation to attend CPAC: reports MORE, in a $1.3 billion defamation suit.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Lindell was named the defendant in a suit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court alleging that he harmed the company’s brand by disparaging the integrity of its machines by pushing unproven claims that they were used to steal the November election from Trump.

“He is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie,” reads the lawsuit, according to the Journal. “But Lindell…sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindell has made unproven claims about the results of the 2020 election for months and in recent weeks has produced a documentary-style video detailing the debunked allegations.

Dominion Voting systems filed a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump legal troubles may not be over despite Senate acquittal Federal prosecutors investigated Proud Boys ties to Roger Stone in 2019 case: CNN The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden on COVID-19: Next year Americans will be ‘better off’ MORE last month alleging that the former New York City mayor spread numerous defamatory statements about the voting machine company while he helped lead Trump’s failed post-election legal campaign. Sidney Powell, an attorney formerly working with Trump’s legal efforts to overturn election results, was targeted in separate Dominion lawsuit.

Lindell told The Daily Beast last week that he hoped Dominion would sue him as it did Powell and Giuliani so that he could obtain evidence through discovery.

“That would so make my day because then they would have to go into discovery, and that would make my job a lot easier,” he said.

“It’ll be faster for me to get to the evidence, and to show the people in the public record the evidence we have about these machines,” he added. “I will not stop until every single person on the planet knows, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, what these machines did to us.”

DEVELOPING

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

