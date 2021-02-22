https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindell-voting-trump-dominion/2021/02/22/id/1011021

Dominion Voting Systems hit MyPillow Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell with a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit Monday, claiming he defamed the company with false accusations that it had rigged the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Dominion, one of the largest makers of voting machines in the U.S., accuses the prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump of repeatedly echoing the “big lie” about election fraud in an effort to boost his business, despite knowing that no such fraud had occurred.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, says Lindell “sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows.”

It claims that Lindell increased sales as much as 40% by repeating the false claims on conservative media while pitching promotional codes for his products like “FightForTrump,” “45,” and “QAnon.”

Reached by The Washington Post Monday morning, Lindell said he was “very happy to hear” that Dominion has sued him.

“Now I can get to the evidence faster. It’s going to be amazing,” he said. He added that he plans to continue releasing “more movies, more documentaries” about alleged election fraud.

The suit is the latest in a series of multibillion-dollar court actions taken by voting machine companies against high-profile supporters of Donald Trump, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, claiming they spread disinformation about voter fraud.

Newsmax received a letter from Dominion in late December threatening litigation.

While Newsmax covered and reported on allegations made by President Trump and his attorneys, it never claimed such allegations were true. Newsmax published and aired several stories and reports sharing Dominion’s response to the President’s allegations.

To further clarify its position, and before any legal action was threatened against it, Newsmax stated that it had had found no evidence that Dominion manipulated voting software during the 2020 election.

Dominion said it warned Lindell in several letters in December and January to stop making the accusations about the company or a face a possible defamation suit.

“Despite repeated warnings and efforts to share the facts with him, Mr. Lindell has continued to maliciously spread false claims about Dominion, each time giving empty assurances that he would come forward with overwhelming proof,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said in a statement. “These claims have caused irreparable harm to Dominion’s good reputation and threatened the safety of our employees and customers.”

Lindell has paid a significant price for his activism on behalf of Trump’s election contest, with more than a dozen retailers announcing they were no longer offering MyPillow products for sale.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

