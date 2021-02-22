https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/dominion-voting-systems-files-1-3-billion-lawsuit-mypillow-ceo-mike-lindell/

Dominion Voting Systems is suing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for $1.3 billion, claiming he used his attacks on the voting machine company as a sales strategy to increase his company’s profits.

“After hitting the jackpot with Donald Trump’s endorsement for MyPillow and after a million-dollar bet on Fox News ads had paid out handsome returns, Michael Lindell exploited another chance to boost sales: marketing MyPillow to people who would tune in and attend rallies to hear Lindell tell the ‘Big Lie’ that Dominion had stolen the 2020 election,” the 115-page lawsuit claimed.

The lawsuit said Lindell was aware his claims Dominion machines were hacked as part of an anti-Trump strategy in the 2020 presidential election were wrong.

“But Lindell — a talented salesman and former professional card counter — sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows. MyPillow’s defamatory marketing campaign — with promo codes like ‘FightforTrump,’ ’45,’ ‘Proof,’ and ‘QAnon’ — has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40% and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases,” the lawsuit said.

“Through discovery, Dominion will prove that there is no real evidence supporting the Big Lie. Dominion brings this action to vindicate the company’s rights, to recover damages, to seek a narrowly tailored injunction, to stand up for itself and its employees, and to stop Lindell and MyPillow from further profiting at Dominion’s expense,” the lawsuit said.

“Lindell’s statements have exposed Dominion to the most extreme hatred and contempt,” the lawsuit said, adding “Lindell launched a defamatory marketing campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion.”

“I’m very happy that they finally got that suit filed,” Lindell said in a phone interview with CNBC.

“My message to Dominion is thank you for finally getting this done, because it’ll be back in the limelight now.”

Lindell said his role in disputing the results of the election did not pay off financially.

“They also say that I benefited, or that my I used this for MyPillow, to advertise, and that’s not true. I lost 22 retailers,” Lindell said. “It’s been cancel culture for MyPillow.”

The lawsuit said that as part of his marketing campaign, “Lindell had MyPillow sponsor Women for America First’s ‘March for Trump’ bus tour, which was dedicated to promoting the Big Lie that the election had been stolen. In exchange for sponsoring the bus tour, MyPillow received advertising on the tour bus and Lindell — known as ‘the MyPillow Guy — was given a platform to speak on the tour.”

“Lindell promoted MyPillow’s sponsorship of the ‘March for Trump’ bus tour on Twitter and helped disseminate the ‘Big Lie about the election by speaking at rallies and telling a fable that there were ‘algorithms’ in Dominion machines programmed to steal votes from Trump and that the fraud was discovered in an ‘election night miracle’ when Trump’s lead was so great that it broke the algorithms,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit noted the company told Lindell not to make what it said were false claims against the company, but said Lindell continued to claim there was fraud in the election, and has done so through this month.

Lindell claimed as recently as last week that the election results were linked to an attack on the U.S. by foreign countries, the lawsuit said.

“Lindell’s statements are defamatory and defamatory per se,” the lawsuit said. “Lindell’s statements have exposed Dominion to the most extreme hatred and contempt. Lindell himself called it the ‘biggest crime ever committed in election history against our country and the world.'”

“He has directly accused Dominion of fraud, election rigging, and conspiracy, which are serious crimes. For Dominion — whose business is producing and providing voting systems for elections — there are no accusations that could do more to damage Dominion’s business or to impugn Dominion’s integrity, ethics, honesty, and financial integrity. Lindell’s statements were calculated to — and did in fact — provoke outrage and cause Dominion enormous harm,” the lawsuit said.

Voting machine companies that were discussed during the post-election debate over whether the results were to be trusted have been suing their critics, according to Axios.

Attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani have each been sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion in damages. Smartmatic, another voting machine company, has sued Powell, Giuliani, Fox News and a selection of the network’s popular hosts for $2.7 billion.

