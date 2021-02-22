https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/dominion-voting-systems-sues-mike-lindell-1-3-billion/

Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against Mike Lindell on Monday for $1.3 billion.

Lawyers for Dominion Voting systems say they’ve filed a defamation charge against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in DC federal court, writing “Mr. Lindell advertised ‘absolute proof,’ but he delivered absolute nonsense and fake documents sourced from the dark corners of the internet.” pic.twitter.com/lMBQl6lL74

TRENDING: BREAKING: Supreme Court Refuses to Review Pennsylvania Election Cases – Alito, Gorsuch and Thomas Dissent

The Hill reported:

Dominion Voting Systems is suing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Trump, in a $1.3 billion defamation suit.

Lindell was named the defendant in a suit filed in Washington, D.C., federal court alleging that he harmed the company’s brand by disparaging the integrity of its machines by pushing unproven claims that they were used to steal the November election from Trump.

“He is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie,” reads the lawsuit. “But Lindell … sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows.”…

…”Instead of retracting his lies, Lindell—a multimillionaire with a nearly unlimited ability to broadcast his preferred messages on conservative media—whined that he was being ‘censored’ and ‘attacked’ and produced a ‘docu-movie’ featuring shady characters and fake documents sourced from dark corners of the internet,” the lawsuit continues.