Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit Monday against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for allegedly making false claims about Dominion’s involvement in the 2020 presidential election in order to sell more pillows.

The voting machine company previously sued other allies of former President Donald Trump, attorney Sydney Powell and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, for $1.3 billion each as well. Dominion alleges that Powell, Giuliani, Lindell and others have repeatedly made false claims that Dominion helped rig the 2020 election for President Joe Biden. (RELATED: Sidney Powell Literally Ran Away From Dominion Lawsuits, Court Filing Claims)

Lindell, whose claims about Dominion have lacked any verifiable evidence, was threatened by the company with a cease-and-desist letter in January. He responded by welcoming a lawsuit, saying that he had “100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election.”

The entrepreneur and staunch Trump ally recently purchased a full day of airtime on One America News to air what he called a “documentary” outlining claims of fraud against Dominion and other entities. (RELATED: While Dominion Seems Poised To Sue Dozens In Right Wing Media, OANN Announces Whopping Three-Hour Fraud Special Featuring Mike Lindell)

In their complaint, Dominion said Lindell “exposed Dominion to the most extreme hatred and contempt. Lindell himself called it the ‘biggest crime ever committed in election history against our country and the world.’”

Dominion also accused Lindell of using his claims about the election to sell more pillows. “Dominion brings this action to vindicate the company’s rights, to recover damages, to seek a narrowly tailored injunction, to stand up for itself and its employees, and to stop Lindell and MyPillow from further profiting at Dominion’s expense.”