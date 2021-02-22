https://www.theepochtimes.com/dominion-voting-systems-sues-mypillow-ceo-mike-lindell_3706214.html

Dominion Voting Systems on Monday filed a lawsuit against MyPillow founder Mike Lindell following his statements about the company after the Nov. 3 election.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington D.C., alleged that Lindell harmed the firm’s brand by raising questions about the company’s machines. The company is seeking damages in excess of $1.3 billion.

“Instead of retracting his lies, Lindell—a multimillionaire with a nearly unlimited ability to broadcast his preferred messages on conservative media—whined that he was being ‘censored’ and ‘attacked’ and produced a ‘docu-movie’ featuring shady characters and fake documents sourced from dark corners of the internet,” the lawsuit stated, referring to a video produced by Lindell that he released on several platforms including his own website. Dominion, in its suit, claimed Lindell was able to sell more MyPillow products due to his claims.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Lindell said he was “very, very happy” about the lawsuit.

“I have all the evidence on them,” he told the paper. “Now this will get disclosed faster, all the machine fraud and the attack on our country.”

Last week, Lindell told the Daily Beast that he wants Dominion to file a lawsuit against him because he could obtain evidence via discovery. “That would so make my day because then they would have to go into discovery, and that would make my job a lot easier,” he also said.

Dominion in its Monday filing that via discovery, the firm “will prove that there is no real evidence” regarding claims about the Nov. 3 election.

After Lindell’s video was released, a spokesperson for Dominion, Michael Steel, told news outlets weeks ago that he was “begging to be sued.”

Dominion has also filed lawsuits against former Trump lawyer and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who filed third-party lawsuits related to the Nov. 3 election. The firm is seeking $1.3 billion each from them.

Giuliani said that Dominion’s lawsuit was an “act of intimidation” to “censor the exercise of free speech.” Powell also rejected the lawsuit.

Lindell and his MyPillow account were suspended by Twitter several weeks ago over his election claims. When Lindell released his video on YouTube, the Google-owned platform deleted it. Vimeo also took down the video.

“Per our presidential election integrity policy, we remove content uploaded after the safe-harbor deadline” that includes claims that “fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election,” YouTube spokesperson Alex Joseph told The Washington Times and other news outlets on Feb. 6. “We removed this video and its reuploads in accordance with this policy.”

The Epoch Times has reached out to Lindell for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

