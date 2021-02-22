https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-beck-podcast/ben-carson-heal-america

As politicians and the mainstream media continue to insist that America is divided and at each other’s throats, Dr. Ben Carson has a different message. He joined the “Glenn Beck Podcast” this week to discuss his time in the Trump administration and how we move forward and heal America. Overall, he says, we must realize “Americans are NOT each other’s enemies.”

Watch the video clip below to catch more of the conversation, or enjoy the full interview with Dr. Ben Carson here.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

