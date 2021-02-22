https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6034e0305db3705aa0ab2008
The French prime minister has called for “additional braking measures” in the northern city of Dunkirk amid a rapidly deteriorating situation with case rates soaring to almost five times above the nat…
Civilian casualties in Afghanistan escalated sharply after peace talks began last year, the UN said in a report Tuesday, calling for a ceasefire….
A judge plans to hear arguments in a dispute over whether Flint water prosecutors charged a former Michigan governor in the wrong county…
The Democrats’ divide is making itself evident in a week that is posing the most significant hurdles Biden has yet faced in terms of personnel and policy on Capitol Hill….
Heading into the 2020 election, Democrats were favored to not only capture the presidency but also win back the Senate and retain their sizable majority in the ……