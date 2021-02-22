https://www.dailywire.com/news/fauci-was-never-the-problem-blame-the-politicians-hiding-behind-him

It’s now widely understood by the few objective thinkers who remain among us that Dr. Anthony Fauci — the highest paid employee of the Federal Government — is wrong. Not only that, he’s wrong a lot.

His seemingly ever-changing position on the necessity and efficacy of masks is one such example. First, they weren’t important. Then, they were crucial. Now, they may be an everlasting fixture in our society.

Then, of course, Fauci found time during a global pandemic to appear on magazine covers and to throw out the first pitch during baseball games.

Under a new administration, he has again pivoted to cement his place as the “central” authority on all scientific matters. For this, many are angry, and understandably so.

However, while criticism of Fauci — and his inaccurate guidance — is certainly valid, it’s important to focus on the real issue here: the continued evasion of responsibility by the legislature.

For those who exist in the arena of Congress, whether as members of the House of Representatives or the United States Senate, responsibility is the devil. For them, their job is to remain in office. One way to remain in office is to succeed by laying out a manifesto and pursuing the necessary policies required to achieve its objectives. With success, however, comes risk. With risk comes the chance of failure, and with failure comes the threat of unemployment.

Instead, therefore, the optimal strategy is to do as little as possible while demanding continued or further power to actually achieve any and all supposed goals. This creates an endless cycle of promises and elections, with nothing ever changing. For us — the voters — this is bad. For them — members of Congress whose income continues uninterrupted — this is more than good. It’s great.

Their bid to avoid responsibility comes in a variety of forms. The first is a willingness to treat the executive branch — now headed by President Joe Biden — as a pseudo-monarchy. Why pass legislation when you can sit back and let the occupant of the White House do the heavy lifting with one shaky flick of a pen? If it works, great! If it fails, it’s the president’s fault!

The second is a reliance on an increasingly politicized judicial branch, through which legislation is effectively achieved by handing unelected judges overwhelming power. The legislative outcomes achieved by Dred Scott v. Sandford, Roe v. Wade, and Obergefell v. Hodges are just a few examples of the legislative influence wielded by just a handful of robed oligarchs.

Finally, the third tactic used by Congress to avoid taking responsibility brings us back to Fauci, with politicians intentionally using single “experts” as policy scapegoats. The role of figures like Fauci is to provide “scientific” guidance and advice specific to their area of supposed expertise. The role of politicians is to collate multiple expert opinions from a variety of important areas of American life — economic, scientific, and philosophical — and determine optimal policies which aim to achieve an optimal outcome.

However, this presents Congress with yet another opportunity to fail, and so they avoid this inconvenient reality by instead handing full control to figures like Fauci, whose primary objective is to achieve the optimal medical outcome, rather than considering all factors equally.

Then, if Fauci’s policies work, politicians can take the credit for supporting him. If they fail, as we are witnessing today, then who gets the blame? Fauci. Who survives? The politicians who handed him the keys to the castle.

Fauci certainly deserves his fair share of criticism for his inept scientific guidance and blatant partisanship. But let’s not forget who put him in charge.

It’s about time the legislative branch starts doing the job they are paid handsomely to do, rather than doing nothing other than hiding behind willing distractions like Anthony Fauci while chanting “but the science.”

