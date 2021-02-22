https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6034c4105db3705aa0ab1f13
Philippine forces have arrested nine women who were related to Abu Sayyaf commanders and militants in the south and could have been “potential suicide bombers,” the military said Tuesday. The women w…
The shooter shouted “Victory to Lord Ram,” the Hindu god, before pulling the trigger that sent a bullet into Muhammad Nasir Khan’s left eye. Khan placed his trembling hand on his bloody eye socket an…
Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester seen being shoved to the ground in Buffalo, New York, last year, filed a lawsuit against the officers, the city and others….
A Malaysian court Tuesday ordered a halt to the planned deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants to hear an appeal by two human rights groups, which say refugees, asylum seekers and minors were among tho…
In recent years, Democrats have embraced the radical left and there are consequences for this. Blue collar, working class people are now flocking to the Republican party. Is there any wonder why? As o…