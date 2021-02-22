https://www.dailywire.com/news/fighting-back-republican-creates-response-to-stacey-abrams-voter-organization-in-georgia-adds-focus-on-election-integrity

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has started a voter organization in Georgia that will focus on getting conservative-leaning Georgians to the polls as well securing election integrity.

Loeffler lost her seat to Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock on January 6 in a runoff election that was heavily influenced by the turmoil surrounding the presidential election.

The surprising Democrat gains in the Peach State have been largely attributed to voter outreach headed by failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. As highlighted by The Daily Wire, however, the data to support such a claim is not clear.

Loeffler has reportedly dumped a seven-figure sum into the creation of “Greater Georgia” and will serve as chairwoman.

The group, according to Fox News, will “mirror” some of the functions of Abrams’ “Fair Fight Action” while “strengthening election security”and focusing on “election transparency and uniformity.”

“Our state is greater – and our democracy is stronger – when everyone’s voice is heard, and that’s exactly what Greater Georgia’s work is about,” said a statement from Loeffler.

“But for too many in our state, the importance – and even the sanctity of their vote – is in question,” the Republican continued. ” That’s why we’re rolling up our sleeves to register conservative-leaning voters who have been overlooked, to regularly engage more communities, and to strengthen election integrity across our state.”

“Elections at every level have consequences – and we’re already seeing the consequences of recent elections play out in Georgia and across the country. Conservatives have a winning message, we just need to go out and share it with more people,” Loeffler added. “By registering new voters, broadening our outreach, and rebuilding trust in our election process, we can create better outcomes, strengthen our democracy, and lift up more voices in our state.”

As noted by Fox News, “Greater Georgia’s creation follows what many suspect to be disillusionment among GOP voters following former President Donald Trump’s election loss about whether voting matters.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has seemingly publicly blamed Trump for Senate losses in Georgia. “Georgia was a fiasco,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “We all know why that occurred.”

As noted by The Daily Wire in December, a voting group founded by Abrams was named as one of the organizations to be under investigation for allegedly registering out-of-state and dead voters:

Stacey Abrams’ voter registration group, The New Georgia Project, is one of three such organizations now under investigation by the Georgia Secretary of State amid concerns that certain voting rights groups were “seeking to ‘aggressively’ register ‘ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters’ before the state’s Jan. 5 Senate runoff election,” according to Fox News. Abrams’ group, as well as America Votes and Vote Forward, are largely credited with putting Georgia in play for Democrats in the 2020 presidential election. Abrams even recently credited her own efforts to register Georgia voters and fight what she termed “voter suppression” with helping to secure a win in Georgia for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Related: Stacey Abrams Was Again Lauded As An Election Hero. It Turns Out Georgia Saw Its Lowest Share Of Black Vote Since 2006

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

