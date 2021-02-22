https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/flashback-joe-biden-arrested-illegally-invading-u-s-capitol/

One of the infamous scenes from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was the man in the viking hat standing behind the desk of the presiding officer of the U.S. Senate.

Biden has described those who entered the Capitol and the Senate chamber, rummaging through desks, as “extremists” who were carrying out an “insurrection.”

But in a newly unearthed video, Biden admitted he was arrested at age 21 for entering the Senate chamber and sitting in the presiding officer’s chair during a visit to the Capitol, eight years before be became a senator.

Biden made the admission in an interview 2007 with David Letterman.

TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis orders flags to half mast in honor of Rush Limbaugh

“In those days, no guards stopping you everywhere,” Biden said. “And they just got out of session. I walked in the back, all of the sudden I found myself in the chamber. I was stunned. I walked up, sat down in the presiding officer’s seat, guy grabbed by the shoulder, said: ‘you’re under arrest.'”

Nine years later, he said, “as I walked onto the Senate floor through the same door, that same guy, cop, said to me, ‘Senator, you remember me?’ I said, ‘Geez, I don’t.’

“He said, ‘I arrested you nine years ago … welcome back.'”

Oh the irony. Biden said that he was arrested for trespassing at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/cUid5QAIQ6 — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) February 21, 2021

Will the media make everyone aware Biden was arrested for invading the Capitol? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (14 Votes)

The RedState blog observed that the story may not be true, as Biden has been caught telling many tall tales over his half-century in Washington.

“He even claimed he marched in the civil rights movement and claimed he was arrested trying to see Nelson Mandela during the apartheid era in South Africa,” RedState noted. “None of it was true. He even got embarrassed publicly when he had to drop out of the 1988 presidential race for lying about his background, performance in school, and plagiarizing another politician.”

See Biden’s remarks about the Jan. 6 incident:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

