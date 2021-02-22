http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/V9YjRG--3NU/

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) announced Monday that she will request state offices under her direction to ignore Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) order to lower flags to half-staff in honor of the late radio talk host icon, Rush Limbaugh.

“Lowering to half-staff the flag of the United States of America is a sacred honor that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots. It is not a partisan political tool,” Fried said in a statement obtained by WFLA. “Therefore, I will notify all state offices under my direction to disregard the Governor’s forthcoming order to lower flags for Mr. Limbaugh – because we will not celebrate hate speech, bigotry, and division. Lowering the flag should always reflect unity, not division, and raising our standards, not lowering them. Our flags will remain flying high to celebrate the American values of diversity, inclusion, and respect for all.”

On Friday, DeSantis said Friday that Florida will fly its flags at half-staff when Limbaugh’s body is laid to rest.

“There’s not much that needs to be said, the guy was an absolute legend,” the governor stated. “He was a friend of mine and just a great person.”

Funeral plans for Limbaugh have not been announced as of Monday afternoon.

Limbaugh passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 70 following a battle with advanced lung cancer, his wife Kathryn Limbaugh announced at the beginning of that day’s radio program.

Limbaugh, host of The Rush Limbaugh Show for 32 years, had been battling Stage 4 lung cancer since January 2020. Just days after announcing his diagnosis, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union on February 4, 2020.

