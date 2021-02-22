https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-ron-desantis-rick-scott-presidential/2021/02/22/id/1011091

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trounced Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., in a new poll of state Republicans.

DeSantis earned 64% support compared to 12% for Rubio and 10% for Scott in a hypothetical three-way primary for president, according to GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio.

Fabrizio’s survey was conducted last week for a private client and shared with Politico.

DeSantis’ popularity among Republicans has been rising in the Sunshine State and nationally amid his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Fabrizio conducted a similar survey in July, DeSantis finished ahead of Rubio by only 11 points.

“In order to run for president, you need to have your home state, you need your home base. And DeSantis clearly has that,” Fabrizio said.

Fabrizio’s survey of 304 Republicans had a margin of error of plus/minus 5.6 percentage points.

Fabrizio also asked Republicans: “Who was the biggest Trump supporter among the three Florida Republicans?” DeSantis received 67% of the vote, with Scott getting 9%, and Rubio 7%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

