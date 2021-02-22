https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/22/forget-it-theyre-rolling-the-lincoln-project-tries-to-get-in-on-the-cpac-bashing-action-because-yolo-we-guess/

CPAC brass has some pretty runny egg on their faces today after finding themselves in the awkward position of having to disinvite guest Young Pharaoh after his history of anti-Semitic and insane tweets were brought to their attention.

A lot of people are dunking on CPAC right now. Including, of course, the fine folks at the Lincoln Project:

We wouldn’t call CPAC disinviting Young Pharaoh an example of “cancel culture,” but forget it. The Lincoln Project is rolling.

We’ll give them this much: they’ve got chutzpah. Because the Lincoln Project would be lucky to have just a history of problematic tweets and not, you know, all the other stuff on top of that.

Another proud moment for the Lincoln Project.

