Last week, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe explained how he was “concerned” about the Biden administration’s policies on China because it was not supported by “current intelligence.”

“We need Joe Biden and his administration to be successful in the realm of intelligence and national security or we all suffer,” Ratcliffe said. “It’s easy to get caught up in partisan politics and having said that, you know, I’m concerned.”

“Because the president himself, President Biden, has taken some positions early on, with respect to, particularly with respect to both China and Iran, that, frankly, setting all politics aside are not supported by our current intelligence and the threat landscape,” Ratcliffe continued. “And things can’t have changed that much for some of the policy decisions that he’s advocating for, they just don’t line up, with some of the positions that he’s taking. So, I’m concerned about that.”

Biden recently came under fire after he seemingly defended the genocide of Uighur Muslims in China during a CNN town hall in Milwaukee by stating that “culturally, there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow.”

“The central principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united, tightly controlled China. And he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that. I point out to him, no American president can be sustained as a president if he doesn’t reflect the values of the United States,” Biden said. “And so the idea I’m not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of China, and Taiwan, trying to end the ‘One China’ policy by making it forceful, I said — by the way, he said he gets it. Culturally, there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow.”

