Former President Trump is expected to attend the Republican National Committee’s April spring donor retreat, which will take place in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a news report.

Trump’s expected appearance was reported first by Politico.

The former president is expected to make his first big public appearance since leaving the White House on Sunday when he’ll speak at the close of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in Florida.

Trump is widely thought to be considering reelection in 2024, though publicly he has said it is too soon to tell.

The spring RNC retreat will include several speakers considered potential 2024 presidential candidates including Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Rick Scott of Florida, Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, as well as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The donor weekend will give the wider field a chance to establish relationships with big Republican money ahead of the 2024 race.

