https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/former-senator-david-perdue-says-he-will-not-run-against-warnock-2022?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former GOP Senator David Perdue of Georgia announced Tuesday that he will not run again in 2022, ending speculation about a potential comeback bid. Last week, the former Senator stoked speculation when he filed election paperwork and said he was mulling the run.

The Republican businessman said his decision not to run was a personal one. He did not elaborate on the apparent change of heart. “I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen,” said Perdue.

In his statement today, Perdue committed to doing “everything I can to be helpful” to state lawmakers who are currently working to “correct the inequities in our state laws and election rules so that, in the future, every legal voter will be treated equally and illegal votes will not be included.”

Last month, Perdue – a one term senator – lost his reelection bid to Jon Ossoff. His 2022 challenge would have been against Senator Raphael Warnock, the Democrat who beat Kelly Loeffler in January to serve the remainder of former Senator Johnny Isaakson’s term, who stepped down in 2019 due to health issues. The winner of the 2022 election will serve a full term.

Earlier this week, Loeffler, who was appointed to fill Isaakson’s seat before losing her election bid, launched a voter registration group called “Greater Georgia.” Loeffler, also a businesswoman, has not ruled out another run.

