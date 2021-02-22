https://www.dailywire.com/news/garland-refuses-to-answer-if-biological-males-competing-against-women-is-unfair-a-difficult-question

Biden Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland refused to answer during his confirmation hearing on Monday whether allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports was “fundamentally unfair to female athletes” and instead just said that it was a “very difficult societal question.”

“In my last 20 seconds, I’m going to ask you, if you agree with this statement, allowing, and I’m not suggesting the answer one way or the other, I just want to know what you believe, allowing biological males to compete in an all female sport, deprives women of the opportunity to participate fully and fairly in sports, and is fundamentally unfair to female athletes,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said.

“This is a very difficult societal question that you’re asking me here,” Garland responded. “I know what underlies it.”

“I know, but you’re going to be attorney general,” Kennedy responded.

Garland responded by suggesting that he might not be the one who has to make policy related decisions on the matter, but again declined to answer the question, saying it was “a difficult question.”

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): In my last 20 seconds, I’m going to ask you, if you agree with this statement, allowing, and I’m not suggesting the answer one way or the other, I just want to know what you believe, allowing biological males to compete in an all female sport, deprives women of the opportunity to participate fully and fairly in sports, and is fundamentally unfair to female athletes. MERRICK GARLAND, BIDEN AG NOMINEE: This is a very difficult societal question that you’re asking me here. I know what underlies it. KENNEDY: I know, but you’re going to be attorney general. GARLAND: Well, but, I may not be the one who has to make policy decisions like that. But it’s not that I’m adverse to it. Look, I think every human being should be treated with dignity and respect. And that’s an overriding sense of my own character, but an overriding sense of what the law requires. This particular question of how Title IX applies in schools is one and in light of the [inaudible] case, which I know you’re very familiar with, is something that I would have to look at when I have a chance to do that. I’ve not had the chance to consider these kinds of issues in my career so far, but I agree that this is a difficult question. KENNEDY: Thank you, judge.

