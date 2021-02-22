https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/22/glenn-greenwald-pulls-no-punches-in-thread-excoriating-toxic-unhinged-and-incompetent-neera-tanden-and-the-dems-who-support-her/

Neera Tanden’s prospects of getting confirmed as OMB Director aren’t lookin’ too hot right about now.

And honestly, it couldn’t be happening to a nicer gal. It’s not just Republicans and conservatives who can’t stand her; she’s made a lot of enemies on the Left as well.

Among them is journalist Glenn Greenwald, who offered some insight today into why he won’t shed any tears if and when Neera Tanden’s nomination goes down in flames:

The reason I was about to obtain and publish Neera Tanden’s internal emails at CAP — including the now-infamous “Libya’s oil” one — is because she was so abusive to her employees for so long that they were willing to take career risks to come forward:https://t.co/JUIGI5HUyj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 22, 2021

*able to obtain* — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 22, 2021

The claim that opposition to her is just about “mean tweets” is blatantly preposterous. She has long been one of the most slanderous, vicious and deceitful partisan operatives in DC. She censored her own writers when funders demanded it. She’s toxic, unhinged, and incompetent. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 22, 2021

As Twitchy told you earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki could only muster this desperate defense of Neera Tanden:

Neera Tanden=accomplished policy expert, would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 22, 2021

That just doesn’t cut it.

Hard to believe the Biden WH is really still trying to salvage her nomination instead of pretending to. Look at this idiotic messaging. To whom does this language appeal besides hardened Dem partisans? It addresses none of the valid concerns about Neera:https://t.co/xKxg3VN0nO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 22, 2021

And there are many, many valid concerns to be had.

The most staggering part of the Neera debacle is she was probably the most prominent Dem to spread the Big Lie about 2016: that Hillary really won, but Russian hackers invaded voting systems & changed her votes to Trump. 2/3 of Dems believed that in 2018.https://t.co/MAy2VTpguX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 22, 2021

Dems are simultaneously demanding that all Republicans who ever endorsed or even got close to 2020 electoral fraud theories be blacklisted from TV. At the same time, they’re demanding a Dem who endorsed a batshit conspiracy theory about the 2016 election be confirmed to OMB. pic.twitter.com/BJkhZPQupc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 22, 2021

Democrats seem utterly determined not to learn from the past.

🧵 Dems are simultaneously decrying “the big lie” while elevating one of the original “big lie” progenitors https://t.co/XTv1OjK00O — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2021

Great Thread on just how unsuitable for public employment Neera actually is. https://t.co/UkNpQz2zVS — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) February 22, 2021

