Good news.

The post-Super Bowl celebration in Tampa where thousands were seen partying without masks or social distancing was not a superspreader event:

Details here via the Hillsborough County Covid-19 dashboard:

“CoronaBros” hardest hit:

Eventually, experts will realize that being outside without a mask on is safe, right? RIGHT?

Here’s a good thread on how we keep reading that these are superspreader events but then when they’re not, it’s not reported.

TL;DR: “It’s been a year and I am not aware of a single outdoor-only superspreader event.”

