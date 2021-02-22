http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/38EXRpY2cmY/half-a-mind-to-be-president.php

Sky News Australia’s Cory Bernardi takes up the question of the cognitive capacity of the gentleman from Madame Tussauds. He doesn’t appear to be firing on all cylinders. Even operating with diminished capacity, however, he was the best candidate the Democrats had to offer this side of Bernie Sanders. My own motto for the Biden campaign was “He’s got a half a mind to be president.”

With Biden you get a front man for policies that move us ever further toward the implementation of the full left-wing agenda limited only by political calculation. The Democrats’ mainstream media adjunct eases the way for the misrepresentation and deceit supporting these policies. Even so, one would think that reopening the border and killing the enforcement of immigration law should be hard to disguise and of limited popularity. Biden and his crew are nevertheless proud of it. We are now testing its appeal.

Bernardi includes a clip of Biden’s statement from last week’s CNN town hall in Milwaukee about the fabulosity of waking up in the White House living quarters: “I get up in the morning, look at Jill, and say ‘where the hell are we?’” Wanting to display modesty, he appears to have no idea of how might might come across to viewers outside the CNN circle of love.

