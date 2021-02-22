https://www.dailywire.com/news/hatchet-job-woody-allen-slams-docuseries-about-his-alleged-abuse-of-adopted-daughter

On Sunday night, filmmaker Woody Allen, 85, and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, 50, released a statement slamming filmmakers who created the new four-part docuseries “Allen v. Farrow,” in which Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow is reportedly heard as a child speaking of alleged abuse she suffered from Allen. Allen and Previn termed the docuseries a “hatchet job.”

Allen and Previn released this statement to The Hollywood Reporter (THR):

These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days “to respond.” Of course, they declined to do so. As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.

“Allen v. Farrow features unprecedented access with Dylan and Mia Farrow, interviews from Fletcher and Daisy Previn (two of Mia’s children with her late ex-husband André Previn), and testimonies from Farrow family friends Casey Pascal and Priscilla Gilma, who corroborate the inappropriate behavior between Allen and Dylan, then a child, that is described by the mother-daughter pair,” THR reported.

A never-before-seen 1992 home video is reportedly part of the docuseries; in it, Dylan Farrow is allegedly heard as a seven-year-old, telling her mother that Allen “touched her private parts” as he told her, “’Do not move, I have to do this.” The young girl then poignantly tells her mother, “I didn’t want him to do it, mama. I didn’t like it.”

The series will “feature recordings that Mia secretly made of her phone conversations with Allen, including one in which she tells him Dylan ‘is not alright’ after the alleged incident,” The Daily Mailreported.

Mia Farrow and Allen, who had been together since 1979, split after she found out he was having an affair with her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn. At the time Allen was 55 and Soon-Yi Previn, whom Farrow had adopted when she was married to composer-conductor Andre Previn, was 21. After Farrow left Allen, she accused him of sexually assaulting Dylan when she was a child.

“Allen has always strongly maintained his innocence, claiming that Dylan fabricated the allegations of abuse or that she had been coached by Mia who was jealous of his relationship with Soon-Yi Previn,” the Daily Mail noted.

In the documentary, Dylan Farrow states that after her brother Ronan Farrow was born, Allen was “very slowly instilling the idea in my head she [Mia] was more (Ronan’s) parent, he was more my parent; I was daddy’s girl,” that she “worshiped” Allen and his humor made her “feel so special,” that Allen was like a “magnet” to her, giving her “intense affection all the time … I was always in his clutches. He was always hunting me.”

“Family members describe how Dylan began locking herself in the bathroom whenever Allen would come over or pretended to be a dead animal so she couldn’t talk,” the Daily Mail reported.

“I remember sitting on the edge of his bed, light in the room, the satin sheets,” Dylan Farrow states. “There were clarinet reeds. I have memories of getting into bed with him. He was in his underwear; I’m in my underwear cuddling. I remember his breath on me. He would just wrap his body around me, very intimately.”

“I would suddenly walk in and there she would be in his bed with him in his underwear,” Mia Farrow alleges. “Sometimes he would also kneel in front of her or sit next to her and put his face in her lap which I caught a couple of times and I didn’t think that was right.”

Dylan Farrow says of another alleged incident, “He touched (my) privates and then he was breathing on my leg. And then, this (where I mean) he squeezed me too hard that I couldn’t breathe.” Her mother asked, “What do you mean he touched your privates? Where did he touch you?” Dylan Farrow gestured to her buttocks.

Another video features Dylan Farrow speaking of an alleged incident in the attic. She states, “He said: ‘What about some father-daughter time.’ And then I said: ‘Well, okay.’ We went into your (Mia’s) room and we went into the attic. Then he started telling me weird things. Then he went behind me and touched my privates.”

“Which privates did he touch?” Mia asks.

Her daughter, indicating her private area, answers, “This part.”

In another segment, Mia says, “Do you wanna tell me what things daddy said in the attic when you were in the attic?”

Dylan Farrow: “‘Do not move, I have to do this.’ But I wiggled my bum to see what he was doing. He said: ‘Don’t move, I have to do this. If you stay still we can go to Paris. … Because this way you could be in my movie, if I do this.’ I didn’t want him to do it, mama. I didn’t like it…. I don’t want to talk about it.’”

