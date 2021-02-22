https://bongino.com/youtube-censorship-continues-video-platform-takes-down-newsmax-trump-interview/

Former President Donald Trump had opted to spend much of his first few weeks away from Washington out of the public eye, instead enjoying some rounds of golf while getting acclimated to a new routine in sunny Florida.

But that started to change last week, with the former president issuing a scathing rebuke of Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell before doing multiple TV interviews on Fox News and Newsmax.

While social media companies have been able to silence Trump though bans, censorship has had a harder time keeping his voice away from the public’s conscience on TV. But YouTube had a solution for that as well… completely wiping Trump’s interview with Newsmax from its platform.

From the Post Millennial:

The reason stated was that the video violated what Google calls its “election integrity policy.” In short, the video was taken down because during the interview, the ex-President claimed that he had won the election, and that it was stolen. A representative from YouTube emailed Newsmax to let them know that the video had been removed, according to the Epoch Times: “In accordance with our presidential election integrity policy, we removed this video from the Newsmax TV channel.” “We have clear Community Guidelines that govern what videos may stay on YouTube, and we enforce our Community Guidelines consistently, regardless of speaker and without regard to political viewpoints.”

Interestingly enough, Newsmax was the only news platform targeted for censorship. Trump made a similar claim on Fox News, but that video was never taken down by the video hosting giant.

Newsmax later released the interview again, this time edited with commentary by host Greg Kelly to fill in gaps. That video has remained active on the site.

Large tech companies had largely tolerated Trump using their platform to make his case for voter fraud, though most opted to attach some sort of message to his posts claiming that there was no evidence for his claims.

That all changed after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, when social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter decided to remove Trump from their platforms altogether, arguing that Trump’s rhetoric was directly resulting in violence.

Don’t miss The Dan Bongino Show

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

