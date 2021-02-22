https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/herschel-walkers-powerful-congressional-testimony-against-reparations/







Herschel Walker testifies before Congress against reparations bill

Herschel Walker says Black Americans shouldn’t get reparations

The former NFL player Herschel Walker said Black Americans should not receive reparations for slavery.

A virtual congressional hearing on the issue was being held for House Resolution 40, sponsored by Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, which would create a commission to study reparation proposals.

Walker, a standout athlete at the University of Georgia who won the Heisman Trophy before launching a long pro football career, questioned the feasibility of reparations and dismissed the idea itself as divisive.

“We use Black power to create white guilt,” he said early in his opening statement. “My approach is biblical. How can I ask my Heavenly Father to forgive me if I can’t forgive my brother? Reparations teach separation. Slavery ended over 150 years ago. How can a father ask his son to spend prison time for a crime he committed?”

After calling America “the greatest country in the world” and “a melting pot of a lot of great races,” Walker, a longtime friend of former President Donald Trump who was a featured speaker at the 2020 Republican National Convention, then launched into the practicality of reparation payments.

“Reparations, where does the money come from?” he asked the House Judiciary Committee subcommittee. “Does it come from all the other races except the Black taxpayers? Who is Black? What percentage of Black must you be to receive reparations? Do you go to 23andMe or a DNA test to determine the percentage of Blackness?”

“Some Black immigrants weren’t here during slavery, nor their ancestors. Some states didn’t even have slavery.”

Concluding his opening statement, he said: “I feel it continues to let us know we’re still African American, rather than just American. Reparation or atonement is outside the teaching of Jesus Christ.”

The Review of Black Political Economy estimated that reparations package would cost roughly $12 trillion and give each descendant of slavery $254,782. “The discussion of reparations is a journey in which the road traveled is almost more important than the exact destination,” he added.

The White House said last week that President Joe Biden would back a study of the issue.

“He certainly would support a study of reparations,” the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said. “He understands we don’t need a study to take action right now on systemic racism, so he wants to take actions within his own government in the meantime.”







