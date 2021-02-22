https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/hillary-clinton-release-fictional-book-coauthored-louise-penny?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be releasing a novel coauthored with Louise Penny called “State of Terror.”

“I’m thrilled to be writing my first book of fiction with Louise Penny, one of my favorite authors and a dear friend. Get ready for some high-stakes diplomacy and treachery,” Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. The the book is coming out later this year, on October 12, 2021.

In addition to her serving as secretary of state, Clinton has also served as a U.S. senator from New York and the First Lady of the United States.

“STATE OF TERROR follows a novice Secretary of State who has joined the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage,” a book description says. “A series of terrorist attacks throws the global order into disarray, and the secretary is tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy, a scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most.”

