https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6035c1305db3705aa0ab28b0
Recently, I appeared as a guest on Andrew Sullivan’s podcast. Sullivan is vociferously anti-Trump, so I expected us to disagree—which, naturally, we did….
The former president of a Texas bank was sentenced to eight years in prison for issuing millions in fake loans and then setting a fire to try and cover it up….
Ex-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund dropped a bombshell on lawmakers on Tuesday in his opening statement during a hearing before the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees. Mr. Sund testified t…
Sensitive medical records on nearly 500,000 patients in France have been stolen in a major cyber attack on dozens of healthcare labs, landing online after an alleged dispute between the hackers, accor…
The meeting is the latest indication that the GOP is keen on keeping Trump-era immigration politics and using them as a spear against Biden. …