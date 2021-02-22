https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/fight-back-racist-attacks-white-americans/

Looks like Jim Hoft’s piece from Sunday (Sounds Racist: McDonald’s Will Punish Executives if They Hire Too Many White Men) is not an isolated example of a new form of corporate racism. Gone to hell is Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of seeing people judged by the content of their heart and their conduct rather than by the color of their skin. That dream is now as dead as Dr. King. Instead, we have a real nightmare of actual racism. People of European and Russian descent are now, by definition, racists. Why? Because of the color of their skin.

The latest corporation being exposed for trafficking in this racist crap is Coca Cola. TGP’s Cristina Laila reported this a few days back:

Coca-Cola, facing mounting backlash from conservatives online, has responded to allegations of anti-white rhetoric after an internal whistleblower leaked screenshots of diversity training materials that encourages staff to “try to be less white.” A Coca-Cola spokesperson confirmed that the course is “part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace,” but also noted that “the video circulating on social media is from a publicly available LinkedIn Learning series and is not a focus of our company’s curriculum.”

For starters, so-called “White” people ain’t white. My skin is pinkish to light brown. I will no longer check any box that requires me to identify as “White”. I will choose other. I encourage you to do the same. Start fighting back.

Are Asians considered white? Just because their skin color is the same as mine in many cases, Asians get the luxury of being classified as a separate race. Coca Cola is making a damned stupid decision. As of today, me and my family will no longer purchase any products from Coca Cola (and we’ve been steady customers imbibing Coke Zero).

We need to punish financially McDonalds and Coca Cola and any other corporation that wants to drag us into this filthy ideology of judging people by their skin color. This is now a metaphorical war that must be waged with dollars and credit cards.

But this is not the worst of it. If you are military, especially former military, or law enforcement, you too are a racist and must be eliminated (See Jim Hoft’s piece, Ignored by Media: Dirtbag Joe Biden Says US Veterans and Former Police Officers Are Fueling White Supremacism in America. Joe Biden minced no words on this subject when he blurted out the following at the CNN Townhall:

“And you see what’s happening — and the studies that are beginning to be done, maybe at your university as well — about the impact of former military, former police officers, on the growth of white supremacy in some of these groups,” the President said.

It was the military, under President Truman’s leadership, that made the first moves to erase the legacy of genuine racism. Now, especially if your son or daughter hails from a Southern state, the military leadership is succumbing to pressure to focus on the color of skin rather than the competence to carry out military tasks.

I endorse the words of Kurt Schlichter, who writes at Townhall:

It gives me no pleasure to say that I no longer recommend that young people join the military, and I’m not alone. The non-Blue Falcon veteran community is in full revolt against the conscious decision to decline embraced by our current military leadership. After failing to win a war in the last 20 years – and don’t say Syria, because the second President * woke up in the Oval Office wondering how he got there, more of our troops were heading back into the hellscape for reasons no one has bothered to articulate – the military has decided to target an easier enemy, i.e., other Americans. See, the problem with me and the other vets who are disgusted by the brass’s choice to focus on SJW priorities instead of, you know, successfully deterring or defeating America’s enemies, is that we actually listened to what we were taught when we were coming up. Most of us were trained by the heroes who put the shattered American military together after the Democrat war in Vietnam broke it. We learned about leadership, about putting mission first but taking care of people always, and about objectives and how to attain them. None of that’s a thing anymore.

White liberals are pushing this garbage to eviscerate our military forces and are quite open about going after the very people who have fought, served and, in far too many cases, were maimed physically and mentally. Most of the liberal elites and their spawn have no time for such service. That burden has fallen on the backs of men and women who come from the lower and middle economic class in our society. Now these wealthy scum want to punish you for wanting to put America first and for wanting to fight to preserve a society based on equal justice for all.

They want America on her knees and Joe Biden, along with his Democrat and leftist hordes, backed by prominent RINOs, will stop at nothing to intimidate you and try to compel you to accept without complaint that you, because of the color of your skin, are a racist.

No. I will not give in and I encourage you to keep score, remember who embraces this kind of toxic prejudice and fight back. Do not send your children off to fight wars for this sick class of effete Social Justice Warriors. Do not spend your money on products pushed by corporations that embrace this racist nonsense. You have the power to make a difference. Please understand this is now a fight to preserve the soul of the American Republic.

