As we previously reported at The Gateway Pundit —

A recent hand recount in the Rockingham District 7 NH House Race in Windham, New Hampshire, found that the Dominion-owned voting machines shorted EVERY REPUBLICAN by roughly 300 votes.



The Dominion machine counted results were wrong for all 4 Republicans in Windham by almost exactly 300 votes.

Dominion Voting Systems owns the intellectual property of the AccuVote machines used in New Hampshire.

earlier this month we spoke with Dr. David Strang M.D., the Belknap County Republican Committee State Committee Member, for the New Hampshire GOP.

David told The Gateway Pundit that the Republican candidates in Windham had 6% of their total votes removed by the Dominion-owned voting machines.

According to Dr. Strang, these same Dominion-owned machines are used in 85% of the towns in New Hampshire.

What makes the New Hampshire 2020 results even more suspect:

** Republicans flipped the New Hampshire Senate from 14-10 Democrat to 14-10 Republican in 2020.

** Republicans flipped the New Hampshire House from 230-156 majority Democrat to 213-187 Republican majority in 2020!

** Yet, Joe Biden who was 4th in Dem primary and Kamala Harris, who did not make it to the Dem primary, won the state 52.7 to 45.4 to Trump.

These results are IMPOSSIBLE.

What Democrats did was skim 6% off each GOP candidate in each race where there was a recount.

Now this…

Last week the New Hampshire state senate voted 24-0 to force the state to perform an audit of the Windham, New Hampshire state representative races on November 3, 2020.

Ken Eyring at Granite Grok reported:

The din behind the largest discrepancy regarding an election recount is growing… And We, the People are being heard. The “Windham Incident” has brought people together from all political ideologies… and it is amazing. Last week, the Senate passed an amendment to Senate Bill SB43 that was championed by Senator Bob Giuda. The amendment replaced the entire text of SB43 with language that would FORCE the state to perform an audit on the Windham State Rep race on November 3, 2020. It passed 24-0. Let that sink in! 24-0! That is quite a statement that reflects our desire to have accurate elections. The House will pick up the baton this week – and I’m hopeful that it flies through. The Windham Board of Selectmen have been on board requesting an investigation regarding what the heck happened since the beginning of the debacle – and tomorrow they have an agenda item to discuss the situation further. Please make a statement and join the meeting. You don’t have to talk, just being there says it all… that you care about our Republic, and that you will not sit idly by while our state government officials do nothing. Your presence will speak volumes!

There is a meeting tonight! Read the rest here.

