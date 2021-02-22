https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/information-yes-former-trump-attorney-michael-cohen-says-dirt-trump-give-cy-vance-incriminates-donald-trump-family-audio/

Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen joined Dan Abrams on Sirius FM on Monday following the Supreme Court decision to allow far-left New York City District Attorney Cy Vance to gain copies of President Trump’s tax returns.

Vance has wanted to get his hands on Trump’s returns for years now so that he can manufacture criminal charges against the former president. Today was good news for Vance and the New York anti-Trumpers.

During their conversation, Cohen said he has information for Vance that will be helpful in charging Donald Trump with crimes. Cohen also said members of Trump’s family will also be prosecuted.

It is truly amazing that this guy was once Donald Trump’s trusted attorney.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Supreme Court Refuses to Review Pennsylvania Election Cases – Alito, Gorsuch and Thomas Dissent

Via the Dan Abrams Show on Sirius XM.

DAN ABRAMS, HOST: Do you have documents in your possession that are useful to the Manhattan D.A. and the investigation? MICHAEL COHEN: I have information for them, yes, in my possession that they seek, and I will provide to them. ABRAMS: Information or documents? COHEN: Both. ABRAMS: You have documents – because documents are the key to these kinds of cases – I don’t need to tell you this. You know this, that documents are the critical point in cases when you’re talking about bank fraud, insurance fraud, tax fraud, anything like that. I know you don’t have his tax returns, but you have other documents that you think are going to be very useful to the D.A.? COHEN: I have documents that they believe will be useful to their campaign, to their investigation. ABRAMS: It seems pretty clear to you then that he’s going to get charged with a crime? COHEN: Yes. It appears to me to be certain. ABRAMS: And with multiple crimes or a specific crime, but meaning beyond just the Stormy Daniels payoff? COHEN: Yeah. That’s just one out of 12, and again, their investigation is not isolated to just Donald Trump. It also deals with other members of the family, as well as the Trump organization and individuals at the Trump organization as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

