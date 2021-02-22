https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/22/it-appears-that-the-nypd-may-have-arrested-indiana-jones/

The NYPD’s 100th Precinct bragged about taking this dangerous weapon off the street over the weekend. . .

Our Field Intelligence Team, quickly acted on intel they received and were able to removed this illegal Firearm off the street. #Onelessgun pic.twitter.com/fwaeV9by2w — NYPD 100th Precinct (@NYPD100Pct) February 18, 2021

And, no, it wasn’t tweeted as a joke:

I’m trying to figure out if this is a joke tweet or for real. I really am. And I’m failing at it. https://t.co/EH5BqreFKg — Malcolm Fle✘ (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 21, 2021

This is one of those times that we *encourage* you to read the replies:

The replies to this are great. 😂 https://t.co/aMBNoAgd6b — Louie Lozano (@WeldtoWrite) February 21, 2021

“Did you get the intel from a carrier pigeon”?

Did you get the intel from a carrier pigeon https://t.co/uzW4P7eu7K — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) February 21, 2021

And what is that zip tie doing there:

Lol why is there a zip tie https://t.co/5Mu2px93dc — SylveonBae (@SylveonBae) February 21, 2021

Finally, Indiana Jones has been brought to justice:

Indiana Jones has crawled through boobytrapped tombs to find things that weren’t as old as this frickin’ pistol.https://t.co/7ZjcestZAF — Verbastardy (@verbastardy) February 21, 2021

Or maybe it’s a gun left over from the prohibition era?

New York is rife with guns from prohibition https://t.co/Vj9KospA0G — DarthCollapsitarian (@WerewolfDarth) February 21, 2021

Or maybe it’s older:

And once again, the NY stage coaches are safe. Thanks DiBlasio… https://t.co/Z5M737fxDA — Belligerent Fu*k the ATF Redux (@Kre8rix1) February 21, 2021

The Pony Express can now safely cross the Appalachians thanks to the hard work of these folks keeping such dangerous weapons out of the hands of bootleggers and such ruffians! https://t.co/YTJ4tBpjiC — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) February 21, 2021

The NYPD didn’t tell us anything about the arrest, but we can make an assumption, right?

Did the suspect look like this? pic.twitter.com/3c0htjR7LH — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) February 21, 2021

