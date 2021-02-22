https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/22/it-appears-that-the-nypd-may-have-arrested-indiana-jones/

The NYPD’s 100th Precinct bragged about taking this dangerous weapon off the street over the weekend. . .

And, no, it wasn’t tweeted as a joke:

This is one of those times that we *encourage* you to read the replies:

“Did you get the intel from a carrier pigeon”?

And what is that zip tie doing there:

Finally, Indiana Jones has been brought to justice:

Or maybe it’s a gun left over from the prohibition era?

Or maybe it’s older:

The NYPD didn’t tell us anything about the arrest, but we can make an assumption, right?

***

