https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/project-vertias-cnn-twitter-lie/

James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, outlined how CNN lied about his organization’s Twitter in a new video, ultimately predicting that the network will be forced to issue several retractions.

O’Keefe notes how CNN host Ana Cabrera described Project Veritas’ Twitter suspension as “part of a much broader crackdown, as we mentioned, by social media giants on accounts that are promoting misinformation.”

Brian Stelter added on the segment that the group’s Twitter ban was in response to “violating multiple rules on the site.”

Cabrera’s comments, however, are at odds with a February CNN article by Brian Fung that traced the ban to the group’s alleged “violations of the platform’s policies prohibiting sharing — or threats of sharing — other people’s private information without consent.”

Legal counsel for Project Veritas pressed Fung on the reporting disparities, forcing the journalist to admit “I don’t know” and later refer the group to Stetler and Cabrera directly.

The video also shows O’Keefe speaking with a representative for CNN’S General Counsel David Vigilante to follow up on a letter demanding that “Ms. Cabrera and Mr. Stelter need to publicly apologize for this reporting on air and in writing.”

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

