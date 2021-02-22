https://www.dailywire.com/news/jim-carrey-announces-end-to-his-political-paintings

Actor Jim Carrey announced over the weekend that he is putting an end to his series of political paintings, many of which drew anger from conservatives for their incendiary nature.

“For the past four years, among other commitments, I put considerable effort into this collection of political protest cartoons,” Carrey wrote in a note to his millions of Twitter followers. “It truly feels as though you and I have crossed an ocean of outrage together…but something tells me it’s time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth,” Carrey said.

“If it seemed like I was ignoring my many Twitter followers here and outside the US and Canada in my quest to rid our democracy of ‘Orange Julius Caesar’ and his Empire of Lies, it was not my intention,” Carrey continued. “I just assumed that a radicalized America is a threat to us all. When a madman grabs the wheel of the bus loaded with innocent passengers and threatens to drive it off a cliff, it tends to steal everyone’s focus.

“You always have and always will occupy a sacred space in my grateful heart,” Carrey added. “Thank you kindly for all your patience, your support, your humor, and your [beautiful] fan art.”

Carrey painted many pieces during the Trump era as political commentary, which some found disturbing for their often gruesome content and caustic captions. They often fixated on religious and demonic themes.

In June 2019, Carrey tweeted, “And as the sun set upon the White House all its windows danced with glowing eyes — and demons’ voices growled to the prisoner within, saying, ‘Our name is legion, for we are many. You will be our hands in the world. It’s time for us to Tweet again.’” His quote was a reference to Mark 5, in which Jesus cast many demons out of one man and sent them into a herd of pigs.

And as the sun set upon the White House all its windows danced with glowing eyes — and demons’ voices growled to the prisoner within, saying, “Our name is legion, for we are many. You will be our hands in the world. It’s time for us to Tweet again.” pic.twitter.com/9BnWdE6hSp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 19, 2018

In October 2018, Carrey painted another dark portrait that was a play on the movie poster for “The Exorcist,” which he captioned: “From the bowels of the White House he shrieked, hurled curses and tweeted bile — because that’s what demons do. YOU are the Exorcist. Vote Democrat for goodness’ sake.”

From the bowels of the White House he shrieked, hurled curses and tweeted bile — because that’s what demons do. YOU are the Exorcist. Vote Democrat for goodness’ sake. https://t.co/EphA7EosbP pic.twitter.com/riVcX0PHCH — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 13, 2018

Last October, he painted a portrait of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) burning in hell.

Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/4MdePetlp2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020

In June 2018, Carrey painted an image of former President Donald Trump nailing Jesus to the cross.

Christianity, Trump style: “Jesus was a loser. A failed carpenter. He’s a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren’t crucified.” https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/tiSCoPdTpX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 25, 2018

In March 2018, Carrey mocked Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Christian faith and described her as “monstrous.”

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

In June 2018, Carrey depicted Calvin peeing on Trump’s grave which gloats that he “went to hell and took the GOP with him[.]”

Oh how I urine for this all to be over! pic.twitter.com/uzLULtNPLE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 14, 2018

Carrey described Justice Brett Kavanaugh in September 2018 as an “ENTITLED LITTLE [SH*T],” and painted him wearing a hood over his head like a rapist.

Colleges care more about donors than the victims of on-campus rape. That’s why women don’t report it and why ENTITLED LITTLE SHITS like Injustice Kavanaugh get to party and pillage their way to the Supreme Court.I’d like to suggest a new uniform for the highest court in the land. pic.twitter.com/9piWob4jGh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 24, 2018

In 2019, Carrey depicted Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey being aborted after the state passed a bill placing a near-total ban on abortion until it was later faced a legal challenge. “I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama,” Carrey wrote at the time.

I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama. pic.twitter.com/6QgsY2rMz7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 18, 2019

During the 2020 Republican National Convention, Carrey depicted former President Abraham Lincoln preparing to shoot himself in the mouth with a shotgun.

If Lincoln had seen the lineup of liars, thieves, religious hypocrites and racist ne’er-do-wells that would appear at the RNC in 2020… pic.twitter.com/TZN20qjpEU — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 24, 2020

During an interview in 2019 about his spirituality, Carrey suggested he does not really exist as an individual and that “energies” communicate with him. “Yes, they’re me,” he said of the energies. “They’re me talking to me — whatever they are, no matter how bad they are. I have gone through some really tough times in the last few years and I would not wish them on anybody, but my God, my understanding of life and what is real and what is not real has expanded exponentially because of that.”

