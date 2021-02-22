https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60346fb05db3705aa0ab1c33
In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at the popularity of the Democrats’ COVID-19 relief plan and how both Democrats and Repu……
As has been the case throughout the vaccine rollout, wherever there is a slight opening, the resourced and tech savvy find their way in….
Looks like Jim Hoft’s piece from Sunday (Sounds Racist: McDonald’s Will Punish Executives if They Hire Too Many White Men) is not an isolated example of a new form of corporate racism. Gone to hell is…
The late Dr. Bernard Nathanson was once known as the “abortion king,” overseeing 75,000 abortions and performing 5,000 himself. The founder of the National Abortion Rights League, Nathanson’s backgrou…
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) ordered flags at half-staff to honor the late conservative icon and radio host Rush Limbaugh. However, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat, is re…