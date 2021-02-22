https://www.theblaze.com/news/kelly-loeffler-launches-conservative-voter-drive-organization-to-rival-stacey-abrams-liberal-group

Former Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler has launched a conservative version of Stacey Abrams’ Democratic get-out-the-vote group in the state, in a push to encourage Republicans to register and show up at the polls after the formerly red state flipped blue during the Jan. 5 runoffs.

What are the details?

On Monday, Loeffler unveiled Greater Georgia, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit with a mission to register more voters, reach more communities, and strengthen election transparency in the state.

In an ad posted to her Twitter feed, Loeffler noted that the state saw record high voter turnout in both the 2020 general election and in the runoff elections earlier this year, but that there were roughly 500,000 Georgians who cast their vote on Nov. 3 that did not show up for the Senate races in January — “a majority of whom were Republicans.”

Loeffler and fellow Republican Sen. David Perdue both lost to their respective Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the runoffs, flipping control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats who now run the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Loeffler appears to be taking a page out of Abrams’ playbook — and taking the Democrat on.

Abrams, who lost to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in the 2018 gubernatorial race, has blamed widespread voter suppression on her loss. The Democrat, who never conceded the race, launched a liberal group called Fair Fight in the aftermath of her defeat — and many credit Abrams’ efforts with Democratic victories in the state in 2020 and 2021.

After Georgia was called for now-President Joe Biden in the general election, then-President Donald Trump lambasted Kemp and Georgia’s Republican election officials, insisting that the election was rigged and that the integrity of the system was compromised.

The issues were litigated in court and several recounts were conducted, but many Trump supporters and the president himself remained soured. Some high-profile Trump allies, including attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, led a push for Republican Georgians to boycott the January runoffs in protest.

What’s next?

Loeffler wants to build back the confidence lost by conservative voters and bring more into the ring, and she’s thrown her own money into the Greater Georgia cause.

The Washington Examiner reported that “Loeffler, who has a background in finance and an estimated net worth of around $800 million, put seven figures into the organization and will be its chairwoman.”

“Elections at every level have consequences — and we’re already seeing the consequences of recent elections play out in Georgia and across the country,” Loeffler says. “Conservatives have a winning message, we just need to go out and share it with more people.”

