A bipartisan gathering of lawmakers took part in a candlelight vigil on Tuesday evening that included a moment of silence in remembrance of the more than 500,000 individuals who have passed away from coronavirus in the U.S.

So far there have been more than 502,000 coronavirus fatalities in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

