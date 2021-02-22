https://hannity.com/media-room/liberal-pork-steve-scalise-rips-dems-covid-plan-says-less-than-10-is-for-public-health/

Congressman Steve Scalise ripped Joe Biden’s $1.9 Trillion CoVID relief package this week; saying less than 10% of the funds will be directed towards “public health” and fighting the national pandemic.

“I hope that everybody in America is taking a look at…the liberal pork in this bill,” said Scalise. “All in the name of CoVID relief… You’re going to be finding out a lot of things that are very disturbing. Less than 10% of this bill is for public health.”

Watch Scalise’s comments above.

From Fox News:

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package being pushed by President Biden puts more than $1 billion toward “socially disadvantaged” farmers and related groups — including an equity commission, agricultural training and other assistance to advance racial justice in farming.

“Socially disadvantaged” farmers are defined as those who are part of a group that has been discriminated against because of their race or ethnicity. “By denying or delaying Black farmers the same loans, subsidies and other payments made to white farmers, USDA engaged in systematic racism that led to a dramatic decline in the number of Black farmers. This is not in dispute,” John Boyd, president of the National Black Farmers Association, told Fox News in a statement. “Sadly, this long legacy of discrimination is baked into USDA programs, including how payments to Black farmers like me continue to be calculated,” Boyd continued. The provision would fund the development of agricultural legal centers and the distribution of grants and loans to help minority farmers. On Friday, the House Budget Committee released the text of Biden’s American Rescue Plan bill, which will be considered by the committee on Monday. Democrats are planning to use the process of budget reconciliation, which allows them to bypass courting Republican support. However, it also means they must obey the Byrd rule, which says anything passed during budget reconciliation must have to do with the federal budget in some way.

Read the full report at Fox News.

‘ROUTINE ERROR’: 6,700 North Carolina Residents ‘Incorrectly Told They Have Coronavirus’ via Text posted by Hannity Staff – 9.16.20 Nearly 7,000 residents in North Carolina were told via text message last week that they tested positive for the Coronavirus despite not actually having contracted the disease. “More than 6,700 individuals in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina were told in a text message sent from Mecklenburg County Health Department on Friday that they tested positive for COVID-19 and over 500 people were told through a county email that they were also infected with the novel coronavirus. But the results were incorrect due to a technical error by Health Space, the company they use for contact tracing, according to a statement on the county’s website,” reports Fox News. “An error during routine maintenance last Friday resulted in a county data vendor sending erroneous texts and email messages to people saying they were positive for COVID-19,” the statement on the county website said. “Very quickly we began to work with the vendor to understand the issue and make sure that it did not continue. Once corrected we were told that 6,727 text messages and 541 emails were sent to individuals who were already in their system. We then worked with the vendor to send a corrected text/email to all that received the erroneous one,” the email stated in part. Read the full report here. ‘SICKENING’: Backlash Grows Against Denver Democrat Who Supported Spreading Coronavirus at MAGA Rallies posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.20 Denver’s Democratic Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is facing a growing backlash on social media this week after calling for those sick with the deadly Coronavirus to intentionally spread the disease at ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies. “Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in ‘solidarity’ with someone who says that they if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account,” posted a reporter with the Daily Wire. These people are sick. https://t.co/74mEIJDOpa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2020 “These people are sick,” posted Donald Trump Jr. “This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice!” the Trump campaign War Room Twitter account posted in response. This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice! @CandiCdeBacaD9 https://t.co/NvCn6UA4Wd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020 Read the full report here. Source: Fox News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

